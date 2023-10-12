SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are without a home after a fire at a Southside apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., firefighters arrived at a complex in the 900 block of Mohawk Street in response to heavy smoke and flames. Due to prompt response, the fire was quickly extinguished and only two apartment units were damaged.

Fire investigators determined the cause was due to a cooking fire.

No residents were injured, however, four people were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those individuals.