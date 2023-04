SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies now believe they have solved a seven-year-old sexual assault case.

Billy Joe Ash just got out of prison in Georgia and now is headed back to jail in Jasper County.

Ash is accused of a 2016 sexual assault that happened near Tarboro Road.

He ran from police to Georgia where he was arrested on a different charge and put in jail.

Deputies have now arrested Ash and charged him with a series of crimes including criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.