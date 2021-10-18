Several shootings plague weekend in Hostess City, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several shootings left five people injured and two dead over the weekend throughout the Hostess City and the Lowcountry.

The first in Savannah happened Friday, where two people were shot and one was injured in a fight at Herbert Kayton Homes. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested 31-year-old Quanula Griffin Friday night and she was booked into the Chatham County jail on three counts of aggravated assault.

Police say two women were shot and seriously injured and a man was also injured after he was hit with an object. Shawna Gadson, 44, and Tequila Owens, 26, — who are mother and daughter — were transported to the hospital. The man, Eric Starr, 30, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to call 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Hours later on Saturday morning around 12:30, a man was shot and injured on Ashleigh Lane, police say. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. SPD says there are no suspects as of right now but believes the shooting happened inside the man’s home.

Two other shootings occurred early Sunday at 12:30 a.m.

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the City Market area near Congress and Jefferson streets. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say they continue to investigate the shooting.

Around the same time in the Yamacraw Village neighborhood on Zubley Street, another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was also taken to the hospital and no further details were released.

Across the state border, in Bluffton, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies found a man shot to death Friday night.

BCSO says Marlon Lyons Jr., 23, was pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot of a Bluffton Road business. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. No suspects were identified.

An autopsy will be performed on Lyons’ body at the Medical University of South Carolina this week, officials say. BSCO urges anyone with information to call Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Also in Beaufort County, a man was shot and killed on Lady’s Island Saturday afternoon, BCSO says. Laventis Cohen, 47, was found inside a home on Brickyard Point Road North.

BCSO says it found a person of interest on the scene and there’s no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.