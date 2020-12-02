Several packages recovered after team of porch pirates arrested in Effingham Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says Christmas was saved for a few families after a team of porch pirates was arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities became aware of a video circulating from a doorbell camera on Monday showing a white male with long blonde hair snatching a package from a porch and running back to a car.

The video showed a 2007 Honda Accord driving away from the house.

ECSO says on Tuesday, Deputy John Morris saw the vehicle and pulled the driver over. Mariah Harley, 23, who was driving the car, admitted to being involved in the package theft and was arrested.

Morris also discovered that 22-year-old John Maddox, believed to be the suspect caught on camera, was arrested that same night on an unrelated warrant.

The sheriff’s office says a total of four people were involved.

Harley and Maddox will be charged with several counts of theft by taking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Another person, Angel Standbury, 27, will be charged with party to a crime. The fourth person involved is a juvenile.

According to ECSO, several packages were recovered and returned to their owners, thanks to the investigation.

“During this busy time of year, criminals will try to take full advantage,” the sheriff’s office stated. “If you’re ordering your gifts online, consider trying to be home when they are slated for delivery or asking a friend or relative to pick your packages up to keep them safe until your return.”

Anyone can report suspicious activity to 912-754-3449 or anonymously via text to 847411.