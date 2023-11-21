HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — Hinesville Police Department says they’ve made several arrests after Hyundai and Kia vehicles were broken into and stolen, and an online trend could be to blame.

It all started with a trend on TikTok — Hyundai and Kia thefts. Hinesville police are urging people to secure their vehicles at all times. They told us they had received an uptick in reports of car break-ins late last month.

Chief of police, Lloyd Slater said it started to raise eyebrows.

“Starting the latter portion of last month, we started noticing instead of just simply pulling on handles – there were broken windows,” Slater said. More or less, broken windows to specific makes and models of cars.”

Not long after, HPD noticed damage to the steering wheel columns allowing access to the ignition system. This led to multiple stolen vehicles.

Local Kia and Hyundai owners fell victim to the viral ‘car theft’ trend.

“There were various stages of it,” Slater said. “Totally there were about 15 vehicles overall they’ve tried to damage the steering columns and gain access to the ignition system. Total vehicles that have been stolen were about 6 vehicles.”

Chief went on to say the department is cracking down on these illegal acts.

“We do have marked units out there, our crime suppression unit,” said Slater. “They’re the ones that made the last arrest and that crime was in progress. They will continue to patrol the streets. In addition to that, I have authorized additional overtime for the weekends. There will be additional units on the streets patrolling.”

This has happened primarily on the west end of Hinesville; however, Slater advises everyone to stay alert and aware.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

“What I would say primarily is to go ahead and make sure to park in a well-lit area. If possible, park by a camera. Make sure you don’t leave the key in the ignition, don’t walk away from the vehicle while the engine is running…”

Hinesville PD says if your vehicle is stolen, please call the Hinesville Police Department at (912) 368-8211.