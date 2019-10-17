Seven indicted in drug trafficking conspiracy at Savannah seafood market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The owner of a Savannah seafood restaurant, along with three family members and three others have been charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy that alleges the store was used as a front for the sale of marijuana and THC vape pens.

The indictments allege The Original Nancy’s Seafood, at 2211 Skidaway Road, was used to take in large amounts of marijuana and THC oil for repackaging and sale.

“Savannah is a wonderful city for seafood,” U.S. Attorney Christine said. “It shouldn’t be a marketplace for illegal drugs.”

Items seized at seafood market

The investigation began in August after officials tracked the source of marijuana being sold in Bulloch County to Savannah.

The following are named in the four-count indictment:

Trinh Kapu, 46, of Savannah: Owner of The Original Nancy’s Seafood Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute marijuana Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime Maintaining a drug-involved premises Money laundering conspiracy

Ikaika Kapu, 28, of Savannah: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute marijuana Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime Maintaining a drug-involved premises Money laundering conspiracy

Micah Kapu, 21, of Savannah: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute marijuana Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime Maintaining a drug-involved premises Money laundering conspiracy

Matthew Dulin, 36, of Savannah: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute marijuana Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime Maintaining a drug-involved premises Money laundering conspiracy

Paul Gonning II, 23, of Savannah: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute marijuana Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime Maintaining a drug-involved premises Money laundering conspiracy



The following were also charged:

Tranh Nguyen, 44, of Roseville, Calif: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute marijuana Maintaining a drug-involved premises Money laundering conspiracy

Chandler McMillian, 20, of Metter: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute marijuana



The charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in federal prison, with an additional sentence of up to five years for the firearms charge.

“Unfortunately, drugs cross boundaries. In this case, they were being sold out of an establishment that was meant to be a safe place for patrons,” Everett Ragan, Director of the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, said. “We must remain vigilant when it comes to illegal activity and do our part to ensure our establishments are safe for visitors and not a danger.”