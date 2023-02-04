SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection.

Video from the scene:

We’re still waiting on detail about the crash from crash investigators, but witnesses told us the driver of an SUV came through a traffic light, lost control of the car, and landed on top of a park car.

A WSAV crew at the scene watched as that driver stumbled through a field sobriety check. She was taken away in handcuffs.

We’re waiting to learn if she’s been charged with anything.

First Avenue had to be closed down while a wrecker worked to carefully pulled the cars apart. Georgia Power was also at the scene because the SUV was propped up on a power pole.