Serial killer indicted in 35 year old Savannah murder

A serial killer right here in Savannah.

Samuel Little has confessed to 93 different murders over a 30 year long period, two of those right in our area.

Now he faces formal charges in one of those cases, for the murder and rape of Frances Campbell back in 1984.

“Did you ever believe this day would come?”

“No. Not at all.,” said Diane Williams, Frances Campbell’s Sister. “Because i know there are other people out there and she’s not the only one they are focused on. I never thought it would come. I could never imagine.”

But for the sister of Frances Campbell the day did come when her killer would apparently be found, indicted and charged with her brutal rape and murder.

Investigators say Little met Campbell at a bar, they hit it off and then it took a deadly turn. She went missing. Couldn’t be found for a full year. Her body was found in a construction area of Tremont road, near where I-516 was being built. She had been strangled.

The man responsible police say, Samuel Little. A serial killer who admitted to 93 murders, one of those, Frances..

“Mr Little had said he left the woman in the 1980’s after strangling her on a pile of construction material,” said Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap. “Sgt Robert Santoro (of the Savannah Police Department) was able to find the information, send the picture sight unseen they sent it to Mr Little. He didn’t say who it was from, what state, and Little still identified Frances Campbell.”

Diane and Ray Williams have waited more than 35 years for this day.

“It was very rough especially for my parents,” said Diane. “My mom raised us very well, so did my dad. It just broke her spirit.. It just broke her.”

“We just needed the closure and when Mr Little said he chose people he figured had no value, that’s so wrong. and that cut to the quick,” said Heap.

To get this information from little, for this family, the District Attorney had to agree “not” to seek the death penalty for the murder.

Williams says she is fine with that decision.

“I do not believe in the death penalty,” said Williams. “I am a god fearing woman and if he feels he needs to make oeace with god, thats between him and God. I am ok with that because I know where my sister lives at and what happened. And i hope it solves all the women he’s done with other families and I hope it helps. I don’t have anything harsh to say to him.”

“Any message for your sister or from your sister?”

“I miss her.. But you didn’t win..he didn’t win.”

Little is currently serving two life sentences in California for Murder and several other states have already indicted him on other murders he confessed to. That puts Chatham County farther back in line for a potential trial.

Little is also accused of and admitted to one more murder in our area, a woman killed in the 1970’s.

Detectives say they are searching for evidence connecting Little to that crime as well. Then another indictment may come, giving another family closure.