Separate shootings in Vidalia leave 3 injured, home damaged

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — Two separate shootings in Vidalia left three people injured and a home peppered with bullets, the Vidalia Police Department (VPD) says.

Police say the first shooting happened Tuesday night at 9:43 in the area of East Jenkins Street and Epstein Street. VPD says it found 20-year-old Kyjuan Phillips at the scene and he was taken to the hospital. Jourden Dasher, 19 and Joshua Bowens, 19, arrived at the hospital separately.

No further details were released and no suspects were identified.

A few hours later, a home nearly two miles away was shot more than 20 times, according to VPD. Lenworth Walsh and Jeffery Corbett were asleep inside the home when the shots rang out. Neither were injured.

VPD urges anyone with information on the shootings to call 912-537-4123.