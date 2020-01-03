Senior citizen healthcare driver charged with DUI while transporting patients

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A senior citizen healthcare driver was charged with driving under the influence Wednesday night in Savannah while transporting three elderly patients.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Jamie Quinn, the driver is identified as Tahera Croom.

Croom was discovered passed out at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Louisville Road around 10:30 p.m. while driving a gold Honda Odyssey Van.

Concerned motorists had called 911 to report the van was stopped at a light partially in an intersection.

Quinn said a nearby trooper went to investigate and found Croom asleep behind the wheel. Inside the van were three elderly, white female passengers. The trooper, who could detect the smell of alcohol, called medical personnel to the scene to determine that the woman was not suffering from a medical issue.

Croom then refused to take a field sobriety test. She was also unable to provide any information on the agency she worked for, or on where she was taking the women.

According to Quinn, the three passengers were possibly suffering from mental disabilities and were unable to provide any information about where they were coming from or going to. One of the women told authorities she lived with someone named Donna.

The women were taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah and then reunited with their families.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.