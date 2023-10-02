BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The second suspect charged in the death of DJ Fields in March 2021 was found guilty Monday.

According to The Island Packet, the jury’s decision against Ty Chaneyfield, 21, was unanimous. He was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and other charges.

This was the second murder trial in the Bluffton high schooler’s death. In May, Jimmie Green was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in Fields’ killing and 30 years for shooting two others.

Photo collage picturing DJ Fields Jr.

Prosecutors have said Fields and his friends were not the people Green and Chaneyfield were targeting — a deadly case of mistaken identity.

Chaneyfield will be sentenced at a later date.

This story is developing.