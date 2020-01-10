Second suspect arrested in Brewer’s Sports Bar & Grill shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man wanted in a March 2019 shooting and robbery at a local sports bar has been apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Virginia.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Justin Campbell was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Anthony Raife

Campbell was identified in October as one of two suspects involved in the incident at Brewer’s Sports Bar and Grill, located on Ogeechee Road.

Anthony Raife was arrested in the case back in September for armed robbery and aggravated assault.

One person was shot and seriously injured during the incident, but survived. The unidentified victim was not an employee, but News 3 confirmed with the 75th Ranger Battalion at Fort Benning that he was a soldier.

Extradition orders have been signed and Campbell will be returned to Chatham County for prosecution, police said.