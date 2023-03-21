SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A second former U.S. Army soldier has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his role in the stabbing death of a fellow soldier at his Fort Stewart barracks.

Jordan Brown, 23, of St. Marys, Ga. was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

This sentence comes after Brown’s co-defendant, Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, Ga was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the premeditated murder of a servicemember.

“Both of these defendants are responsible for the brutal murder of a U.S. Army soldier who honorably performed his duties as a service member,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “The final sentence in this case hopefully provides justice for Specialist Austin Hawk, and holds his killers accountable.”

Brown admitted that he and Booker talked about ‘silencing’ Specialist Austin J. Hawk in retaliation for Hawk reporting Brown’s marijuana use to U.S. Army leadership. Booker entered Hawk’s barracks and “slashed and stabbed Hawk repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon.”

A medical examiner noted 40 separate stab or slash wounds. Brown was in his own barracks room on the floor below Hawk’s room during the assault, officials say.

Hawk’s body was found in his barracks the next day.

There is no parole in the federal system.