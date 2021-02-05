Search underway in Burton for 12-year-old boy

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old who reportedly ran away from home late Thursday night.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Kaleb Skylar Harriott was seen on Friday morning in a wooded area near Joe Frazier and Burdon Wells roads in Burton.

They’re asking residents and motorists in the area to be on the lookout for him.

Kaleb is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall and around 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black camo pants.

BCSO says he may be carrying a backpack and traveling on a Razor scooter.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

