PARRIS ISLAND GATEWAY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for Andre L. Greene, 39, of Sheldon who has been identified as the person that was allegedly responsible for the Sept. 11 shooting that injured a man.

The shooting took place in the Oyotunji African Village in Sheldon.

However, police believe he could possibly be in the area of Bonaire Estates off of Parris Island Gateway and are currently searching the area.

According to deputies, Greene is wearing a red shirt and black shorts and is also armed. If you see Greene, dial 911.

If possible, avoid the area as police conduct a throughout search.