Search underway for knife-wielding robbery suspect in Beaufort County

SHELDON, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry law enforcement are searching for a robbery suspect said to be armed with a knife.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says early Tuesday afternoon, a woman was robbed at knifepoint near the Old Sheldon Ruins.

The suspect is described only as an African American male wearing black clothing.

BCSO says during the robbery, the suspect took the woman’s purse. She was uninjured.

Officials remain on scene near Old Sheldon Church and Prescott roads. BCSO advises there may be an increased law enforcement presence in the area, including a helicopter unit.

Anyone who may come into contact with the suspect is urged to call 911.