Search underway for burglary suspect who assaulted deputy, BCSO says

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A search is underway for a burglary suspect who assaulted a deputy on St. Helena Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Early Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary near Oaks Plantation and located two male subjects near the home.

According to BCSO, one of the subjects cooperated but the other “assaulted a deputy and fled on foot.”

K-9 units have been called to the scene and are now searching the area for the suspect, the sheriff’s office says.

BCSO describes the individual as African American, wearing dark pants and green shoes and no shirt.

It’s unclear if he’s armed, so BCSO asks anyone with information on his whereabouts not to approach and call 911.

