BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying a man caught on security camera during a burglary. The burglary happened on September 5th around 4 in the morning. Investigators say a man with short cropped hair and a goatee was captured on video entering the Bluffton home.

If you can help identify the individual please contact Sgt Seifert at 843-225-3414 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Reference Case 19S226671