Search for Beaufort armed robbery suspect leads to four arrests

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Police arrested an armed robbery suspect accused of attempting to rob two local businesses.

Ronnie Maynor, 41, of Orrum, NC, faces charges including armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and being a fugitive from justice.

Ronnie Maynor, 41

According to police, Maynor attempted to rob the Shell food mart on Boundary St. Tuesday afternoon before allegedly robbing a Family Dollar store on St. Helena Island later on that day.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office joined the Beaufort Police Department in the search Tuesday for Maynor.

Around 5:00 p.m., authorities located Maynor’s vehicle in the parking lot of America’s Best Inn on Boundary St.

Police arrested Maynor without incident at the inn. Police say he confessed to both robberies. The gun used in the robberies was found inside Maynor’s hotel room.

Police arrested Maynor’s girlfriend, Alisha Hunt, 41, of Lumberton, NC, for being a fugitive from justice. Beaufort Police say both Maynor and Hunt were wanted by authorities in Lumberton for armed robbery.

Alisha Hunt, 41

Police also arrested Dequam Youmans, 30, of Beaufort, and E’Nisha Robinson, 26, of St. Helena.

Youmans and Robinson face a charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Dequam Youmans, 30

E’Nisha Robinson, 26

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call MSgt Charles Raley at 843-322-7914, or the Anonymous Tip Line, 843-322-7938.