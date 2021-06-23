Search enters day 6 for missing family on NC river

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Search crews will resume their searches at 11 a.m. They will be using a canine for this portion of the search.

One person is still missing after nine family members tubing on the Dan River went over a dam in Eden. Four people have been found dead. Four others were rescued.

On Wednesday, an Eden family went tubing with relatives visiting from La Porte, Indiana. The nine family members went tubing on the Dan River around 7:30 p.m., just before dark. At some point, the tubes went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden.

35-year-old Rueben Villano, 14-year-old Eric Villano and 18-year-old Irene Villano—as well as 14-year-old Karlos Villano were rescued.

Four bodies have been recovered from the river. The bodies recovered were those of Eden family members 7-year-old Isiah Crawford, 27-year-old Bridish Crawford and 30-year-old Antonio Ramon, as well as 14-year-old Sophia Wilson, of La Porte, Indiana.

Isiah Crawford’s body was found on Sunday after someone called 911 around 10:02 a.m. and reported seeing a body in the water.

35-year-old Teresa Villano, of Eden, is missing as of Monday evening.