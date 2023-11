BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old.

According to deputies, Nevaeh Priester went missing on Oct. 30. Her family were the last people to see her.

Nevaeh is described as being 5’3″ and weighs about 90lbs. Police say that there is no foul play suspected at this time.

If you see her, dial 911 or call BCSO at 912-765-2105.