SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV)- The Burton Fire District (BFD), along with other local emergency crews responded to a reported fire on Fieldfare Way, which destroyed a Seabrook church.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, emergency crews received a call that stated smoke and flames were visible.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and reported fire coming from the rear of a building.

Crew members noticed that the building was two mobile homes that were joined together and being used to hold church services.

According to BFD, a man identified as the maintenance man for the church stated he had set up four portable heaters in the structure last evening in preparation for today’s services.

The fire was quickly brought under control but took over an hour to completely extinguish. The church was heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Burton fire investigators and Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the fire, which was determined to have been caused by an extension cord that was supplying power to the four portable heaters and had become overloaded.

Burton fire officials caution residents and business owners that extension cords should not be used as permanent wiring or for supplying electrical appliances that run for several hours or days at a time.

The Burton Fire District has responded to over 30 reported fires so far in 2023.