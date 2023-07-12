SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teenager.

Deputies say Justin Torres, 15, ran away from his home in the Zeigler Loop area of Sylvania on July 11 around 8 p.m. Authorities say he could also be in the areas of Indian Trail and Rocky Ford Road.

Torres was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, black jogging pants, a camouflage hat, and white Crocs.

If you have any information in reference to Justin’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.