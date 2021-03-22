Screven County man admits to distributing child pornography

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Screven County man is facing five years in federal prison after admitting to distributing child pornography.

“The resolution of this case once again serves notice that we and our law enforcement partners will relentlessly pursue predators who prey upon vulnerable children,” Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes for the Southern District of Georgia said.

“As a result of this investigation, Daniel Boulineau will be held accountable for his crime.”

Boulineau, a 34-year-old of Sylvania, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to Distribution of Child Pornography, Estes said. The charges carry a minimum of five years in prison and a statutory maximum of 20 years with no parole.

The charges also carry financial penalties, registration as a sex offender and supervised release after released from prison.

“The distribution of child pornography is an attack against the most vulnerable members of society,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, Chris Hacker, said.

“No sentence for this man will remove the scars left on the children victimized by his crimes, but hopefully it will serve as a warning that the FBI will use any resources necessary to apprehend anyone who carries out these appalling crimes.”

FBI will investigate the case and Tara M. Lyons, United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator will prosecute for the United States. A sentencing date is still pending.