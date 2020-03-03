Screven Co. man arrested on child molestation, indecent exposure charges

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that a Screven County man was arrested on four counts of Child Molestation and seven counts of Public Indecency.

GBI says 64-year-old Herman Adamson was arrested on Thursday after an investigation by the agency and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told officials that Adamson exposed himself to children playing in a neighborhood. The investigation showed that Adamson did knowingly expose himself in a lewd manner to children and adults on multiple occasions.

The case will not be turned over to the Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney.