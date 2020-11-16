SCHP arrest Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office corporal for DUI

Todd Ferguson

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a Sheriff’s Office corporal faces disciplinary action following a DUI arrest over the weekend.

BCSO says South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers arrested off-duty Sheriff’s Office Corporal Todd Ferguson Sunday morning on charges of Driving Under the Influence.

Troopers arrested Ferguson after a traffic stop at approximately 11:00 a.m. near Broad River Road and Parris Island Gateway in Burton.

Troopers administered a field sobriety test to Ferguson which led to his arrest.

Ferguson was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center following a bond hearing Monday morning.

Disciplinary action regarding his employment at the Sheriff’s Office is pending. 

