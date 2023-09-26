RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – City leaders say it’s time to slow down.

The Rincon Police Department, in cooperation with the city and the Effingham County School Board, will be launching an automated traffic enforcement speed program at Rincon Elementary (1703 Fort Howard Rd.).

According to the police department, 2021 studies indicated a significant problem with speeding.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 2, photo speed cameras will be active on school days from 6:45 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Anyone in the school zone driving 11 mph or more over the speed limit will receive a citation in the mail.

For the first 30 days, violators will only receive a warning in the mail that carries no fine. Enforcement will then begin on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“We’re committed to slowing down drivers and protecting our kids. Please drive safely in our school zones and in our community,” a statement from the Rincon Police Department reads. “Our goal is ZERO. Zero injuries, zero crashes and zero endangered lives.”