SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Heads up, drivers.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced school zone cameras are coming to Hubert Middle School located on Grant Street.

The cameras will launch Monday, Aug. 14, operating all school day, whenever children are on campus.

SPD says citations will be issued at 11 mph over the posted speed (30 mph) during school hours and the reduced speed (25 mph) during the hours of 6:55-7:50 a.m. and 2:10-3:10 p.m.

However, citations will not be issued until after a 30-day warning period.

Drivers can expect to see the cameras, radar speed signs and photo enforcement warning signs in the area.

According to SPD, these programs have, on average, reduced the number of speeders by 92% throughout the country.