School district investigates social media threat to Statesboro High

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Parents lined up outside of Statesboro High School Thursday trying to pick up their students on a “soft lockdown” following a social media threat.

Hayley Greene, a spokesperson for the Bulloch County Schools, told News 3 the school first became aware of the threat at 7:44 a.m. as students were arriving.

The post, apparently shared on Snapchat, stated: “Statesboro high gone regret suspending me wait till 12:00 I’m gone shoot that b**** up so if any of y’all student and teachers in my way be ready to see Jesus.”

Greene said the district’s first priority was to notify law enforcement, limit movement inside the building and subsequently increase police presence. The district began notifying parents at 9 a.m.

By 9:30 a.m., according to the Statesboro Herald, a long line of parents, relatives and guardians could be seen from the school entrance, well into the parking lot.

“Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson and law enforcement take threats against schools very seriously,” a statement from Bulloch County Schools said. “They will not be tolerated, and those found responsible will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The statement continued: “The school district and law enforcement will pursue the permanent removal from the school system for individuals who commit such acts.”