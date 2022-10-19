WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Heather McClelland, a Wayne County School bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a school bus on which two students were aboard.

“We are extremely grateful that law enforcement was contacted by a local citizen and intervened before an accident occurred. We regret that this took place and will even further renew our commitment to put the safety and welfare of students and staff as our highest priority.” the Wayne County School System said in a written statement.