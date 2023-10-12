BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A school bus collided with a vehicle early Thursday morning in Bryan County, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Troopers responded to the crash on GA 144 at Port Royal Road just after 6 a.m.

GSP says a vehicle was traveling west on GA 144 and failed to yield while turning onto Port Royal Road which caused a school bus, traveling east, to strike the side of the vehicle.

Officials say the school bus had no children on board at the time of the crash. There is no word on whether either of the drivers were injured.