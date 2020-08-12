SCDC arrests 2 Lowcountry correctional officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) has arrested and charged two Lowcountry correctional officers.

SCDC says 31-year-old Tomika Garvin, of Estill, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and LSD and providing contraband to a prisoner. Garvin’s charges involve 251.4 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana and LSD hidden on her person as she entered Allendale Correctional Institution, where she worked.

In an unrelated case, SCDC says 22-year-old Albany Carisma Dupont, of Bluffton, is charged with misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy. Her charges involve bringing water bottles filled with alcohol into Ridgeland Correctional Institution, where she worked.

Both Garvin and Dupont were fired after their arrests.