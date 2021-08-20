SCCPSS teacher arrested for child cruelty

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teacher with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has been arrested for child cruelty.

According to SCCPSS, Elizabeth Board turned herself in to authorities on Monday on a charge of cruelty to children in the first degree.

A district spokesperson said the Godley Station K-8 teacher is accused of “inappropriate behavior.” Further details on the incident were not provided.

SCCPSS explained Board was reassigned from her teaching assignment to an alternative site, with no contact with students.

According to the district, campus police investigated the allegations and referred the charges to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains active at this time.

“As this is a personnel matter, SCCPSS will have no further comment on this case,” a spokesperson stated.