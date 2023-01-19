SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) employee is being reassigned after being arrested on child molestation charges.

Christopher O’Malley, who worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department, was arrested on two charges of child molestation on Jan. 16.

The district says O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged incidents did not happen on any of their campuses. While O’Malley is still employed by the district, he has not worked any sites or campuses since Jan. 6, according to SCCPSS officials.

O’Malley began working with the district in 2009 as a substitute teacher.

The district released the following statement on O’Malley’s arrest:

SCCPSS is aware of the arrest of Christopher O’Malley, an SCCPSS School Nutrition Department employee. The alleged incidents did not occur on any SCCPSS campus, but the district takes any accusation of inappropriate conduct by an employee very seriously and is cooperating fully with the investigation. Mr. O’Malley did not work directly with students in his role supporting the School Nutrition Managers and School Nutrition staff. Mr. O’Malley is currently employed with the district, though he has not worked on any SCCPSS site since Friday, January 6, 2023. When Mr. O’Malley returns, he will be reassigned to an administrative building with no student interaction. SCCPSS will take the appropriate next steps concerning Mr. O’Malley based on the outcome of the investigation.

The Chatham County Police Department is handling the investigation.