SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teacher formally charged with child molestation and exploitation has been terminated from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

Albin Jose Chellathurai, a now former math teacher at Mercer Middle School, is accused of sending a nude photo to a teenager and encouraging the victim to meet him at a motel to have sex.

This week, the Board of Education held a hearing and formally ended Chellathurai’s contract with the district.

SCCPSS provided the following statement:

Our Campus Police Department was informed by SPD that Mr. Chellathurai was under investigation as a private citizen in October, 2022. Mr. Chellathurai was serving as an 8th grade mathematics teacher. When the District became aware of the investigation, plans were immediately implemented to remove him from the classroom environment. He would not return to the school pending the outcome of the investigation. As we understand, he was taken into custody and remains there now. The District has taken final steps to release any remaining contractual obligations through the Fair Dismissal Hearing and subsequent action of the Board today. The hearing today was the formal termination of his contract and he is not eligible to reapply for employment with SCCPSS. SCCPSS holds all of our educators to the highest standards and utilizes extensive background checks. We expect adherence to the requirements of the Professional Standards Commission. We take all allegations very seriously and will not hesitate to take actions that are in the best interest of student safety.

Chellathurai was indicted on seven charges in November 2022, including child molestation, computer child exploitation, cruelty to children in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit enticing a child for indecent purposes, criminal attempt to commit improper sexual contact and two counts of making a false statement.