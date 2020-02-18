SCCPSS campus police asking for public’s help locating missing student

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – SCCPSS and multiple law enforcement agencies are asking the public for help locating a student who did not return home from school Tuesday.

Xander Perez is a sophomore at Woodville-Tompkins High School. He was last seen leaving the school’s campus just before 1 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since.

School district police are working with the Savannah Police Department, Garden City Police Department and Pooler Police Department to find Perez.

Perez is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white polo style shirt and khaki bottoms.

Anyone with information about Perez’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or school district police at 912-395-5536.