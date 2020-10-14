Scavenger Hunt (and prizes) help draw attention to Fire Prevention

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Fire-Rescue Department is “hunting” for new ways to get kids and adults interesting in fire prevention.

That’s why they created the Fire and Life Safety Scavenger hunt.

Download an app, and there are 30 different “tasks” you can complete. Those include going to local fire stations, Hilton Head landmarks, taking pictures and finding safety objects in your home like smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

Simple tasks that can be fun, and allow kids to learn more about safety techniques, like how far away kids and pets should be from a working and cooking oven.

“They have to participate,” said Cinda Seamon, Hilton Head Fire and Life Safety Director. “They may have to count the number of smoke alarms in their homes. A lot f kids may not even know they have smoke alarms until the parents point it out and they say now I know and go find out how many smoke alarms I have. Now they have an awareness that they have smoke alarms. So lots of different things like that, when they can participate and take part of it they can take ownership.”

Anyone can play along. Just download the “goosechase” app on your phone.

The contest runs through October 30th. there are lots of prizes, including 5 grand prizes of a pizza party delivered to your home by a fire truck.

If you have questions contact Fire & Life Safety Educator Cinda Seamon at 843-682-514