SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A recent cyber attack on The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has now resulted in current and former students and employees being vulnerable to identity theft after an “unauthorized actor” accessed personnel files.

SCAD said in a statement to WSAV that they discovered an unauthorized party had gained access to their information network systems in an attempt to execute a cyber attack.

“After a forensic investigation, SCAD has reason to believe that a limited number of files containing personal information of certain current and former students and employees were accessed by the unauthorized actor responsible for the incident. SCAD has notified all individuals whose information is involved in the incident in accordance with applicable law to share additional information and resources for how they can help protect their information,” said the university.

Upon discovering the attack, the university said it took immediate steps to isolate the incident, launch an investigation, and initiate its response plan. Third-party cybersecurity experts were engaged to assist with the incident.

“We have also notified federal law enforcement and are coordinating with their investigation. SCAD is constantly adapting and implementing best practices for cybersecurity. Due to the university’s early detection and rapid response, the incident had no operational impact to the university.”

The university said it will continue to adapt and implement enhanced safeguard and technology security measures to further protect and monitor their systems.