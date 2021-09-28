SC woman gets 40 years for boy’s death after staged break in

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for her role in a staged home invasion where she pretended to be taken hostage that led to the death of an 8-year-old boy.

Prosecutors say Linda Monette was at the Lexington home of the boy’s father in May 2019 and arranged to have acquaintances break into the house to steal money and drugs while holding her at gunpoint.

Investigators say the boy’s father shot at the gunman to try to save Monette and the gunman fired back wounding the father and hitting Mason Hanahan in the head.

The gunman has not been found.