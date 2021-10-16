SC woman gets 38 years for stabbing 2 neighbors to death

ALLENDALE, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 31-year-old South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for stabbing to death two neighbors in a rural apartment complex.

Investigators say Paulette Sims was still stabbing and sticking her finger into the wounds of one of the victims when police arrived at the apartments in Allendale in March 2020.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Carolyn Cook and 57-year-old Bobby Heath Jr. were trying to protect their roommate from Sims when they were attacked.

A jury found Sims guilty of murder on Thursday.