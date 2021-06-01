SC woman faces manslaughter charge in overdose death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after she sold heroin laced with fentanyl to at least one of two people who died of an overdose in February.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says 30-year-old Brittany Cash admitted she sold the drugs to Carson Emory two days before Emory’s death in a Spartanburg apartment.

The sheriff says a second woman, Jacky Fields, was also found dead from an overdose in the apartment, but there isn’t enough evidence yet for prosecutors to charge Cash in that death.