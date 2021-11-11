SC woman convicted of homicide by child abuse sentenced to 20 years in jail

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman convicted of homicide by child abuse following the 2017 death of her infant has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Alexis Grant was told police that she was feeding her baby when he began to cough and vomit, then stopped breathing. The child was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Further investigation revealed that the child died of injuries from abuse.

Grant was charged with homicide. The child’s father, Vashawn Williams, was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.