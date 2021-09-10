SC woman charged in husband’s beating death pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was charged in her husband’s 2017 beating death pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, according to Robert Kittle with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Veronica Carol Davis-Logan was charged with murder in 2017 after hitting her husband in the head with an object and killing him.

Kittle said the two main witnesses in the case were young children, and it was best interest of the children for them to not testify.

“Resolving this case with a plea to involuntary manslaughter was the best resolution for this case,” Kittle said.

News13 has asked the Attorney General’s office for her sentencing details and conditions but the office was unable to provide those details at this time.