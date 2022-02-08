SC veterinary assistant stole drugs from animal hospital, warrant says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach veterinarian assistant allegedly stole narcotics from an animal hospital, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WBTW News.

Mckenna Olivia Lineback, 33, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of controlled substances.

In November, Lineback is accused of stealing Hydromorphone from VCA Palmetto Animal Hospital on Highway 501 while she was a veterinary assistant, according to the warrant.

Lineback was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was released Saturday on a $2,500 bond, according to online booking records.

WBTW News has reached out to VCA Palmetto Animal Hospital for comment and are waiting to hear back.