SC Troopers: Tow truck operator dies in hit-and-run on I-95

DILLON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina troopers are looking for the driver of a tractor trailer that struck and killed a tow truck operator from North Carolina on the side of Interstate 95.

Troopers say 48-year-old Steven Bullard was hit near mile marker 195 on I-95 in Dillon County as he as loading a vehicle on his tow truck around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not stop.

The Highway Patrol says the cab of the tractor trailer is a 2004-2007 white Volvo VNL that might have been painted green at one point.

Troopers say the truck likely has damage to the right front and could be missing a headlight.