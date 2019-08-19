SC teacher arrested, fired after being drunk at school

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A South Carolina teacher was fired after showing up to school drunk on multiple occasions.
Berkeley County educator, Rachel Henry, was arrested for a second time Thursday morning.
According to an incident report, administrators suspected Henry was intoxicated, then found a bottle of whiskey in her car after she gave them permission to search it. She was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
The Berkeley County School District released a statement about the incident that reads in part:
“BCSD is committed to providing a drug and alcohol free learning environment and workplace. To that end, BCSD maintains policies and practices prohibiting employees from being under the influence of drugs and alcohol in the workplace,”.