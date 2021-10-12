SC Sheriff: Deputies kill man in stolen car after he shows gun

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a man has been shot and killed by a South Carolina police officer after getting out of a stolen car following a police chase with a gun.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said deputies chased the man for several miles after trying to pull him over Tuesday afternoon in Anderson. The sheriff says the chase made it to Interstate 85 before deputies forced the car into a crash.

Investigators say the man got out of the car with a gun and didn’t follow instructions to drop the weapon. The sheriff says at least one deputy fired, killing the man.

No other injuries were reported.