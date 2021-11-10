SC ranks third most vulnerable state to porch pirates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina ranks as the number three most at-risk state for porch pirates, according to a recently released study.

The study, conducted by CCTV Camera World, analyzed FBI crime data through 2020 to determine the frequency of package thefts per state.

South Carolina had the third-highest rate, with 2,116 crimes per 100,000 state residents, according to the study.

D.C. ranked number one, with 3,775 crimes per 100,000 residents and Louisiana ranked second, with 2,352 crimes per 100,000 residents.

Idaho and Massachusetts tied for the least at-risk states, with 912 crimes per 100,000 residents.

South Carolina is one of only 14 states that has passed or is considering stricter penalties for porch pirates.

As the holiday season approaches, CCTV Camera world suggests taking the following steps to protect packages