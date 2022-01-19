SC man wanted for murder in Maryland arrested in Marion County

NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man wanted for murder in Baltimore County, Maryland, was captured in Marion County on Tuesday, authorities said.

Brian Keith Austin, 36, of Georgetown, is being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Maryland where he’s wanted for first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. No information about that case was immediately available.

Deputies arrested Austin in Nichols after someone called 911 about 11 a.m. and said a strange-acting man was parked at the Sunny Mart convenience store. The caller provided authorities with the license plate information, which the sheriff’s office said helped alert deputies “that the man inside could be armed and dangerous.”

“Never discount your gut,” the sheriff’s office post said. “This caller potentially saved lives and was able get a fugitive off the streets.”

Austin was arrested without incident. Count on News13 for updates.