SC man wanted for infant’s death arrested in Georgia

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A South Carolina man wanted for the slaying of his girlfriend’s 8-month-old child has been captured in Georgia after being on the run more than a year.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Frederick Luma, of Lady’s Island, was arrested in Clayton County, Georgia, last week in connection to the June 2019 death of the child.

WYF-TV reports he faces a charge of homicide by child abuse.

Details on how the child died were not released. It was unknown if Luma has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Authorities say Luma left Beaufort County before arrest warrants were issued.

He now awaits extradition back to South Carolina.